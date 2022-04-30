CM Punjab election never took place, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that how could Hamza Shehbaz accepted as chief minister when CM election never took place, ARY News reported.

Talking to media, Speaker Punjab Assembly said, ” The chief minister Punjab’s election never took place”, he said. “I was candidate in the election and subjected to torture in the session on the instigation of Hamza Shehbaz,” he said.

“Election always conducted within the house and not from the gallery,” Elahi said. “Presently there is a situation of constitutional crisis in the province,” he said.

“The Governor is the representative of the federation, the President will not remain silent over what happened to the Governor,” PML-Q leader said.

“It is matter of days there will be a different news,” he said. “We have always respected the judicial and not behaved with them like Sharifs,” he said.

"If the PML-N had wait for 28 days there won't have a constitutional crisis," Elahi said.

“The Chief Secretary and the I.G. Police captured the Governor House in the night, I will look into the matter by myself,” Speaker Punjab Assembly said.

