CM Punjab election: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore tomorrow (Tuesday) to oversee party matters ahead of the Punjab CM election, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources close to the matter told ARY News that the prime minister will also meet with PTI candidate for CM Punjab election Pervaiz Elahi during his Lahore visit.

The prime minister, who also heads PTI, will hold a meeting with party’s Punjab parliamentary members, said sources.

It is learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan today summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar to discuss matters pertaining to the Punjab CM election and party’s current political situation in the province.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the former Punjab chief minister will brief the prime minister about party’s position and numbers game for the election of new CM Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Assembly session to elect a new chief minister Punjab had been postponed yesterday minutes after a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan was rejected by the National Assembly.

Read more: Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed new Governor Punjab

The proceeding of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned until April 06 after it went on only for six minutes today.

Speaking after the adjournment, Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan had said that six estranged members of the Tareen group will also rejoin them. “The assembly proceedings were run as per the constitutional requirements,” he said.

Read More: Tareen Group three MPAs extend support to Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab CM

Comments