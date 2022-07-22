CM Punjab election: PML-Q’s Shujaat Hussain refused to vote for Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: In major political development minutes before the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election today, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain refused to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Pervaiz Elahi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain excused himself from voting for Pervaiz Elahi, the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q.

According to reports, Shujaat said that PML-Q will neither vote for the Imran Khan-backed candidate nor pave way for becoming a PTI candidate as the CM Punjab.

It was learnt that Shujaat gave a clear message to Moonis Elahi.

The Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari received a letter from PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he stated that his political party will remain impartial in the voting process for the CM election.

He requested the PA deputy speaker to not count PML-Q votes. The deputy speaker showed Shujaat’s letter in the House.

PA crucial session starts

The crucial Punjab Assembly session for the election of the chief minister (CM) commenced after a three-hour delay.

The process of the chief minister’s election between incumbent CM Hamza Shehbaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi was started by PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

Following the delay in the PA session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to file a contempt plea for not starting the Punjab Assembly’s session for the chief minister (CM) elections.

In a statement, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the unnecessary delay in the Punjab Assembly session for the CM election was made in violation of the court orders.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High (LHC) barred entry of police in the Punjab Assembly ahead of CM Punjab election. Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan moved LHC against the deployment of police force inside the house.

Justice Muzzamil while announcing the verdict on Sibtain Khan’s plea, barred police from entering Punjab Assembly and ordered them to remain outside the assembly building. Police cannot enter the assembly until it is summoned, the verdict read.

