Kashan Bhatti

Pervaiz Elahi signs summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly: sources

Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has a signed the summary to dissolve Punjab assembly and handed over to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan revealed, While, talking to a parliamentarian group via video link from his Lahore’s zaman park residence.

Imran Khan has also gave an conditional dialogue offer to the PDM government and said that “PDM must give us an official general election date, otherwise we have the power to dissolve the assemblies.”

Former PM said that the PML-Q is entirely behind us in the fight to dissolve the assemblies.   “Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has also assured me that when I say the Assembly will be dissolved”, he added.

