CM Punjab launches cleanliness drive in Lahore to combat smog

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has launched a comprehensive cleanliness drive as part of ongoing efforts to combat smog in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The campaign, which began today, involves the deployment of four dedicated teams, each comprising 100 members, to clear the roads from dust and contribute to improving air quality in the city.

With a strategic focus on minimizing disruption, this initiative aims to enhance air quality without compromising the flow of traffic. The teams are equipped and ready to efficiently address areas prone to dust accumulation, ensuring a swift and effective response to the smog-related challenges faced by Lahore.

In a tweet, the Caretaker Chief Minister has expressed his commitment to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for the citizens of Lahore. By launching this initiative, the government underscores its dedication to proactively address the issue of smog and its adverse impacts on public health.

The campaign encourages citizens’ participation and emphasizes the collective responsibility of the community in fostering a cleaner and greener Lahore. Through the slogan “Let’s breathe cleaner, together!” the government urges citizens to join hands in creating a city with improved air quality.

The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Government of Punjab to control smog and promote environmental sustainability. By combining targeted actions with a commitment to minimal disruption, the government aims to set a precedent for effective and responsible governance in environmental management.