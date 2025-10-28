CM Punjab launches landmark paperless regime, e-Business program across Punjab

Lahore: Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to introduce the e-Business Project, a key initiative of the government for paperless governance and digital transformation across Punjab.

CM Punjab directed the authorities concerned, while expressing satisfaction over the successful launch of the project, that a two-week timeline should be strictly observed for all e-Business-related processes. She also directed all related departments to provide NOCs and necessary approvals under one roof within the stipulated timeframe to ensure swift facilitation for businesses in the province.

Maryam Nawaz directed all stakeholders to review pending e-Business applications weekly for prompt decisions. She further directed them to process cases within designated time limits.

To speed up the e-Business project, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) was directed to create a dedicated e-Business Cell. Additionally, assistance desks will be set up in Deputy Commissioners’ offices to help business people who are not familiar with digital systems.

The authorities concerned briefed Chief Minister Punjab that relevant departments and district administrations delivering quick decisions on e-Business applications will receive additional performance scores, and she will herself chair review meetings every 15 days to monitor progress.

She noted, “Ending ‘Red Tape’ is my mission, e-Business will bring overnight change.” CM Punjab further stated that eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and promoting transparency are the foremost priorities of the Punjab government’s reform vision. She added that there is no greater joy than ensuring that people receive their due rights.

Highlighting inefficiencies of the current system, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that obtaining business NOCs used to take years, often discouraging entrepreneurs from making new business ventures in the province.

She emphasized that Pakistan is a land full of opportunities and immense business potential, and in order to promote business activities, the government must fix systemic weaknesses and restore public trust in governance and other relevant institutions.

The state must act as a nurturing mother for every citizen, adding that the e-Business program will be a game-changer in rebuilding public confidence, the CM added.

Maryam Nawaz said, “Government exists to serve, not to obstruct. When genuine work becomes dependent on bribery or influence, it reflects utter failure of governance, and this perception must end immediately.”

She warned that negligence or corruption in the e-Business system would be highly intolerable, adding that this initiative’s success would be pursued on a war footing.

Chairman PITB briefed the Chief Minister of Punjab that e-Business Portal enables entrepreneurs to apply for and obtain NOCs from multiple government departments via an online system. He further apprised that so far, the portal has received 2,878 applications, out of which 1,130 have been successfully approved through the digital system.

A British-Pakistani entrepreneur, Kashan, shared his experience of obtaining a business NOC within 24 hours, expressing his delight and gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team. He said, “Ordinary citizens could never imagine getting their work done so quickly. People even joked that I must have had the Chief Minister’s recommendation for getting my work done so briskly.”