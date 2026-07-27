How to get over a 5-lac interest-free loan? HERE is the process

The Government of Punjab has opened applications for the third phase of its ‘CM Punjab Livestock Card Scheme’, aimed at supporting livestock farmers, improving their incomes, and increasing milk and meat production across the province.

Under the program, eligible farmers will be able to access interest-free loans of up to Rs. 540,000 on simplified terms.

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The financing can be used to purchase livestock feed, silage, mineral mixtures, and other approved nutritional products from registered dealers.

In the current phase of the ‘CM Punjab Livestock Card Scheme’, beneficiaries will also be allowed to withdraw up to 25 percent of their approved loan amount in cash, enabling them to cover other essential farming expenses.

Eligibility:

According to the Punjab government, applicants must meet the following requirements: applicants must be residents of Punjab. Farmers must own between five and 20 eligible calves or buffalo calves. Possess a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and an active mobile phone number registered in their own name, and ensure their livestock is registered and verified with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

How to apply:

Applications for the third phase opened on 15 July 2026.

Farmers can submit their applications online through the official Punjab Livestock Company website at plc.punjab.gov.pk.

Those requiring assistance with livestock registration or the application process can also visit their nearest government veterinary hospital or Livestock Department facilitation center.