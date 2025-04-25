CM Punjab reviews development projects in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Gujranwala and reviewed works in areas adjacent to GT Road.

Initially scheduled to attend a briefing on cleanliness projects, CM Maryam instead opted for a direct inspection of the area’s infrastructure and public concerns.



While on her way back from Sialkot to Gujranwala, CM Maryam Nawaz had initially planned to attend a briefing on current cleanlines projects at a local hotel.

Upon her arrival, all stakeholders were present, and preparations for the briefing were underway. However, she surprisingly announced that the briefing would be replaced with a direct inspection of the infrastructure of the area, conditions, and public concerns.

Officials rapidly arranged the visit, and the Chief Minister travelled from GT Road to Gujranwala’s main market, where she evaluated the situation.

CM Maryam Nawaz applauded the responsible personnel for their praiseworthy efforts and expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness and infrastructure.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz met with shopkeepers and citizens, considerately listening to their concerns.

One shopkeeper mentioned his delight, stating, “It is a great honour for us to have our leader at our shop.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz specified the importance of keeping hygiene standards and reviewed the road conditions, traffic management, and encroachments.

She advised the relevant authorities to address these issues instantly and efficiently.

Read More: CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Develop Entire Rawalpindi Division

Earlier, in the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, a grand operation was carried out for the beautification and uplifting of Murree Road, removal of encroachments and cleaning up of all illegal bus stands, including Pir Wadhai, Faizabad, besides eliminating drug peddlers.

On the direction of CM Punjab, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a three-hour-long review meeting being held at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

The CM Punjab also directed to ensure the beautification, cleaning and uplifting plan of the entire Murree Road.