Junaid Safdar ties the knot; pictures, videos go viral

LAHORE: Junaid Safdar, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, tied the knot with Shanzay Ali on Saturday in Lahore.

The marriage ceremony took place at a private housing society in Lahore. Shanzay Ali is the granddaughter of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Rohail Asghar.

The event was attended by three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (the groom’s maternal grandfather), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, several federal and provincial ministers.

A video of the Nikah ceremony has since gone viral on Instagram, showing the bride, Shanzay Ali, signing the Nikahnama.

Earlier, the Mehndi ceremony was held last night at Jati Umra, where the venue was elegantly decorated with a green-themed motif. While the PM specially arrived Lahore to attend the ceremony.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was seen in a striking golden attire alongside the bride and groom.

The Valima ceremony is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Jati Umra.

Junaid’s wedding to Shanzeh has sparked widespread interest, with social media users and supporters sending warm wishes and prayers for the couple as they embark on their new journey together.

This marks Junaid Safdar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Ayesha Saif Ur Rehman, the daughter of former NAB chief Saif Ur Rehman, in 2021; however, the couple parted ways in October 2023.