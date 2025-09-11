CM Punjab Ration Card 2025 - Online Registration

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the CM Punjab Ration Card 2025 to support low-income and vulnerable families across the province.

The initiative aims to provide essential food items at subsidized rates to over 1.5 million families, particularly those affected by rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.

The scheme ensures affordable access to key staples such as flour, sugar, rice, pulses, and oil. Families will receive monthly assistance of Rs3,000 or a quarterly grant of Rs 10,000, depending on their eligibility.

Key feature of CM Punjab Ration Card Scheme 2025

Subsidized rates on essential food items

Digital integration using your CNIC as the Ration Card

Automatic eligibility for participants of the Nigehban Ramzan Package 2025

Food security during religious events and seasonal inflation

If you participated in the Nigehban Ramzan Package 2025, your data is already recorded, and you may not need to re-register.

Eligibility for the CM Punjab Ration Card 2025

To qualify for the CM Punjab Ration Card 2025, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Permanent resident of Punjab.

Monthly household income below Rs50,000.

Hold a valid NADRA-issued CNIC

Registered (or willing to register) with the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER)

Not a government employee or tax filer.

Only one application per household.

Note: If you received Rs10,000 under the Nigehban Ramzan Package 2025, you may already be eligible and may not need to re-register.

How to Register Online

Click here to visit the PSER portal.

Click “Register Now”.

Enter your CNIC, name, mobile number, and create a secure password.

Provide income details, number of family members, and address.

Verify your mobile number via SMS.

Submit the form.

Wait for confirmation—application status is typically updated within 15–20 working days

Offline Registration Process

Visit your nearest E-Khidmat Markaz with the following documents:

Valid CNIC.

Mobile number (registered in your name)

Proof of income (salary slip, if applicable)

Recent passport-sized photo

Utility bill or domicile certificate (proof of residence)

Mobile number registered in your name.

Staff will assist you in completing the form. You’ll receive a tracking receipt for status updates.

How to Check Application Status

Online: Log in to the PSER portal with your CNIC and password

SMS: Send your CNIC to 8123 (if this service is activated)

In-Person: Visit your nearest E-Khidmat Markaz and show your tracking slip

How to Use the Ration Card Once Approved

If your application is approved:

Your Ration Card (linked to CNIC) will be delivered to your nearest Union Council office

You will receive an SMS or phone call when it’s ready for collection

Where Can You Use the Ration Card?

You can avail the subsidy at:

Government utility stores

Partner grocery shops in your area

Tehsil or district-approved outlets

No physical card is required—just show your original CNIC at checkout, and the discount will be applied automatically.

For more updates, visit the official PSER portal or contact your local E-Khidmat Markaz.