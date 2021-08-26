CM Punk teases Daniel Bryan coming to AEW

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Phil Brooks, known as CM Punk, hinted at the possible arrival of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Bryan Danielson akas Daniel Bryan in the pro-wrestling brand.

Punk was speaking about the rumors of his fellow pro-wrestler’s arrival in an interview during his AEW Dynamite’s debut.

The electrifying crowd started chanting “YES” while he was speaking about his upcoming match with Darby Allen.

“That’s somebody else’s schtick and you might just need to be a little bit more patient,” he replied.

CM Punk teased Daniel Bryan in #AEW. The fans chanted “YES!” and Punk said “that’s someone else’s shtick and you may have to be a bit more patient.” #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZsHLH6zz2I — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) August 26, 2021

According to a comicbook report, Bryan is scheduled to arrive in the show’s New York event in September.

Former WWE superstars – with the likes of Chris Jericho along with Jake Hager, Mark Henry, Jon Moxley, Christian, Diamond Dallas Page, Dean Malenko and Big Show – are working in AEW.

AJ Lee’s possible signing?

Punk had give a shout-out to her wife April Mendes, known by her ring name AJ Lee, at the end of the segment by saying he loves her.

In a Wrestling Inc. report, AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker showed interest in the former WWE champion.

“I was a big AJ Lee fan,” Baker said. “One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool.

“Again, it’s giving the fans what they want. I think for the fans to see both of them [Punk & Lee] in a wrestling ring again in 2021, which is not in WWE…that alone would be evolutionary.”

Baker added that she would love to work with Mendes in the ring.