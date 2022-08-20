CM Sindh declares Tando Muhammad Khan calamity-hit

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has declared Tando Muhammad Khan’s calamity hit after heavy rainfall in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, Sindh Tando Muhammad Khan received record rainfall in July and August. The CM has ordered local body minister Nasir Hussain Shah to build a proper drainage system in the city.

Also Read: Rains expose flaws of urban planning in Pakistan

The CM added that the drainage and sewage system in the city is in ruins, and they will work on it.

Pakistan Army troops reached affected areas of Sindh including Karachi with flood relief equipment on Saturday as the relentless rains wreak havoc in the province.

“Army rescue teams have started dewatering operation and ration distribution in affected areas of district Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The reserve rescue teams are on a high alert to meet any emergency situation in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh, it added.

At least 30 persons died and hundreds of others have been injured in devastating rainfall in various parts of Sindh.

Also Read: Rains expose flaws of urban planning in Pakistan

In Khairpur rooftop of a house collapsed leaving four persons dead, sources said. In another rain-related incident in Larkana, seven persons including a mother and her daughter lost their lives.

Comments