CM Sindh disqualification: SC adjourns petition for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected plea for larger bench to hear review petition related to the disqualification of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review request related to the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Lawyer Hamid Khan appeared before the court and pleaded for formation of larger bench to hear the case, while the plea was rejected by the SC.

Formation of larger bench has now become history, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked.

A citizen named Roshan Ali Buriro has requested the disqualification of Murad Ali Shah on Iqama and dual citizenship.

Read more: NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

A bench of the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh CM.

It is to be noted that a Sindh High Court bench had rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh CM for failing to disclose his Canadian nationality and the United Arab Emirates Iqama to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Comments