CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns after concluding ‘private’ US trip

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday returned Karachi from the United States after concluding a private visit, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the Chief Minister House, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah landed in Karachi after concluding a 10-day visit to the United States for a personal matter.

On July 04, Murad Ali Shah left for the United States, and it was reported that he is likely to be joined by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the next few days.

Three days before the return of the CM Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on July 11 departed for a week-long visit to the United States (US).

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit will be one week long where he will be visiting Washington and New York. Moreover, the Pakistan People’s Party chairman will also attend a press conference in the United States and will meet important personalities in the US.

This is not the first time that the chief minister Sindh had gone to the US as recently on June 09, he left for the country on a week-long private visit.

It was also speculated after his visit that he would be presenting the Sindh budget via video link, however, he later returned ahead of June 15 for presenting the budget for FY2021-22.

A spokesperson for the CM House at that time said the chief minister departed for the US on a three-day visit and would fly back home on Saturday night.