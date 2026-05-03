CM Sindh orders fast-track completion of Karachi BRT Red Line

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday conducted an extensive early-morning inspection of major infrastructure projects in Karachi, directing concerned officers to accelerate work on the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) Red Line corridor, Shahrah-e-Bhutto and Pahalwan Goth Road while ensuring quality and transparency in all ongoing development schemes.

During the visit, he ordered that all mixed-traffic lanes along the Red Line corridor be completed within two months.

The chief minister began his visit by inspecting the Red Line project from Peoples Chowrangi to Safoora Chowrangi before travelling to Pahalwan Goth to review rehabilitation works on the main traffic corridor. He later visited Shahrah-e-Bhutto from the Bheem Pura flyover up to Kathore, where he reviewed progress and issued on-site directives to project teams.

“Our priority is to restore smooth traffic flow and provide safe, reliable infrastructure to the people of Karachi,” CM Murad Ali Shah said. “The Red Line and Shahrah-e-Bhutto are critical corridors for the city, and there will be no unnecessary delays or compromise on quality.”

Red Line BRT

Secretary Transport Asad Zamin and TransKarachi CEO Zubair Channa briefed the chief minister on compliance with directives issued during his previous visit to the Red Line corridor on April 29. They told the CM that repair, patchwork and rehabilitation of mixed-traffic lanes were underway, while widening works had also begun through the adjustment of New Jersey barriers. They added that drainage improvement and water leakage rectification works at NIPA were progressing rapidly.

Expressing concern over recurring water accumulation at NIPA, the chief minister directed officials to implement a permanent solution. “This location cannot be allowed to flood repeatedly. Resolve the issue properly and permanently,” he instructed.

The CM was informed that asphalt overlay works on several stretches of the corridor were being carried out during nighttime to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Contractors have mobilised machinery, manpower and materials across multiple sections between Numaish and Mosamiyat, while repair and resurfacing works on service roads from Mosamiyat to Safoora have already been completed.

The chief minister was further informed that substantial resources had been deployed for the project, including steel, RCC pipes, asphalt pavers and milling machines, while backup asphalt stock had also been arranged to ensure uninterrupted work.

“You have the resources; now I want visible results on the ground,” the chief minister told project teams. “Work must continue in multiple shifts so that deadlines are achieved, and citizens get relief at the earliest.”

Mosamiyat Flyover

When the chief minister noticed that work on the flyover at Mosamiyat had been left incomplete, he directed TransKarachi CEO Zubair Channa to resume the work immediately to facilitate mixed traffic, assuring him that funds and other resources would be provided. “This flyover is important to facilitate the traffic plying on University Road up to Safoora Chowrangi and Model Colony.”

Shahrah-e-Bhutto

During his inspection of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, CM Murad Ali Shah reviewed progress on the 38-kilometre corridor linking Jam Sadiq Interchange with the M-9 Kathore Interchange. He was informed that the project has achieved 93 per cent completion, all bridges have been completed, and asphalt works are nearing completion. Work on expansion joints is expected to finish within the next 10 days, while the remaining sections between RD-37 and RD-38 are likely to be completed within two weeks.

The chief minister directed the project director to maintain round-the-clock work, particularly on the RD-36 link road section, and stressed the need for effective traffic management and safety arrangements during construction.

“Shahrah-e-Bhutto will significantly reduce traffic pressure within the city and improve connectivity between the M-9 and N-5 highways,” he said. “Heavy traffic will shift outside the city, bringing relief to Karachi’s residents. This road is not just another project; it will serve as a lifeline for Karachi’s economy.”

Azeempura Flyover

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inspected the under-construction Azeempura flyover at Shah Faisal Colony and directed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to complete the project within 90 days.

The flyover is part of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, which is being constructed near the Shah Faisal Interchange to provide a signal-free passage for traffic to and from Jinnah Terminal and the adjoining areas.

Pahalwan Goth Road

Earlier, the chief minister also reviewed progress on the Pahalwan Goth Road rehabilitation and improvement project. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab briefed him on the Rs1.59 billion scheme, which includes the construction of a 4.26-kilometre dual carriageway along with drainage, sewerage and modern LED streetlight infrastructure.

Munawar Chowrangi Underpass

During his visit, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also inspected the under-construction Munawar Chowrangi Underpass, which is being developed to facilitate traffic flow from Kamran Chowrangi towards Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The chief minister directed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to accelerate work on the underpass and ensure its timely completion to provide relief to commuters.

CM Murad Ali Shah said the project would greatly benefit residents of Malir, Safoora and adjoining areas by improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion.

Throughout the visit, the chief minister repeatedly emphasised that no compromise would be tolerated on construction standards, transparency or timely completion. He directed all departments and contractors to work in close coordination, complete pending utility and drainage works without delay, and implement effective alternative traffic plans to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“Providing safer and better mobility to citizens is our government’s priority,” he said. “We are modernising Karachi’s infrastructure, and every department must ensure that these projects are completed on time and according to the highest standards.”