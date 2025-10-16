Murad, PPP's provincial leadership attend funeral prayers of Agha Siraj Durrani

SHIKARPUR: The funeral prayers of Veteran PPP Leader and former speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani were offered in his hometown, Shikarpur, on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

The funeral prayers of the PPP seasoned politician were offered in his ancestral home Garhi Yaseen in Shikarpur, Sindh.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, along with provincial ministers and members of the provincial and National assemblies, attended the funeral.

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khoro, Imtiaz Sheikh, and others participated in the funeral prayers of the seasoned politician of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Additionally, tribal elders from Sindh and Balochistan also attended the funeral in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, Former speaker Sindh Assembly and seasoned PPP politician Agha Siraj Durrani 74, passed away in a local hospital, state television reported on Wednesday.

Senior People’s Party leader Agha Siraj Durrani was admitted at a private hospital in Karachi for several days.

His mortal remains shifted to his native district of Shikarpur, family sources have said.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Agha Siraj Durrani and paid tribute to his political and public services.

“Agha Siraj Durrani played prominent role in promotion of democratic values,” President Zardari said in his message.

He expressed sympathies with the family of the departed soul.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Agha Siraj Durrani. “He was People’s Party’s sincere, faithful and principled,” chief minister said.