CM Sindh says media not giving adequate coverage to floods

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that the media is not giving the natural disaster the coverage it deserves, ARY News reported.

Talking to a media representative CM Sindh expressed his displeasure over the way the media has covered the floods in the country. Media started giving coverage to floods very late, he added.

The CM admitted that many people have stopped his car and protested over the ill governance of the Sindh government. However, all of the province’s elected representatives are in their areas and monitoring relief and rescue operations, he added.

Talking about the situation of tents distribution the CM said that they are distributing 6000 tents every day while a total of 300,000 tents have been ordered. Sindh government has approached UAE, Iran and Saudi Arabia and offered to buy tents if they have them, he added.

The PPP leader added that the government officials are facing difficulties in dispersing relief goods due to damaged roads.

Also Read: CM Sindh briefed on breaches at Suprio Bund, FP Bund

He told that at least 470 people have lost their lives to floods while 8,314 have suffered injuries. Over 3 million homes have been damaged in the province, he added.

Comments