CM Sindh to visit rivers today for reviewing measures taken for flood situation

Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has decided reviewing measures taken for the flood situation in the province amid floods situation in Pakistan.

The CM Sindh will visit Guddu Barrage on Sunday morning while he will also preside a high level meeting with the Irrigation department.

Besides that the CM Sindh along with Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and others will also visit rivers.

Murad Ali Shah will also inspect protective embankments while the minister for irrigation will brief the CM.

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon on Saturday said that machinery has been dispatched at 102 critical points as flood flow expected to enter in Sindh on the night of September 02 or 03.

The Minister has said that the Sindh government has become active to tackle likely flood situation. He said round the clock control room has been established and emergency contact numbers have been issued.

“We are ready to tackle any flood contingency,” he said.

He said provincial ministers and government machinery has been deployed in the field. “Around 1.6 million people could be affected by the flooding, which poses threat to over 1600 villages and 167 UCs.

The government has pointed out 551 relief camps, while 192 rescue boats and 565 private boats are prepared to be deployed in any emergency situation, senior minister said.

The chief minister of Sindh will visit all concerned areas tomorrow, he added.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

Since late June 2025, Pakistan has been battered by severe flooding across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports over 800 fatalities, with KP suffering the heaviest toll—over 400 deaths, including more than 200 in Buner district alone.

Punjab has recorded at least 30 deaths, with over 1.5 million people evacuated as rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab overflow, marking the province’s worst flooding in 39 years.

Karachi has faced severe urban flooding, with 163 mm of rainfall causing at least 52 deaths and overwhelming drainage systems.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, glacial lake outbursts have killed over 50 people, with a 7-km-long lake in Ghizer district posing a continued threat of catastrophic flooding. Over 7,225 homes have been damaged or destroyed, crops and livestock wiped out, and critical infrastructure like roads and bridges severed, leaving villages isolated and complicating rescue operations.

The NDMA estimates over 1.2 million people are affected, with 250,000 displaced, many seeking shelter in over 300 relief camps in Punjab, though uptake remains low due to concerns over livestock.