CM Sindh visits Sehwan, takes aerial view of drowned native village

SEHWAN: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of Jhangara and Bajara villages during his visit of the shrine city of Sehwan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned here that Bajara has been native village of Murad Ali Shah and Jhangara and Bajara have also submerged in the ongoing floods in Sindh.

The chief minister while flying over the area, flooded with water to the end of the sight, made video of the region that was looked like a gigantic lake.

Provincial minister Taimur Talpur was also accompanied with the chief minister of Sindh.

“These villages have submerged due to rising level of water at Manchhar Lake,” CM Shah said.

The chief minister also inspected lower portion of Aral Bund.

“Indus river has been flowing at Guddu Barrage with 5,32,634 cusecs, while the river has been in high flood at Sukkur Barrage with 5,59,998 cusecs,” chief minister said. “The water level is rising at Manchhar Lake, which has submerged several villages of Taluka Sehwan,” Shah further said.

“Breaches have developed in the protective embankment,” he said. “The people have left their homes and opt to stay at the safe embankments,” he added.

