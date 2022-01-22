CM Usman Buzdar announces compensation for Lahore blast victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced financial assistance for the families of those killed and injured in Lahore’s Anarkali blast that saw at least three people dead and several injured, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the chief minister said Rs1 million will be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the Lahore blast.

Buzdar further announced that those severely injured in the Anarkali blast would get Rs500,000, while the injured would get Rs100,000 each.

Meanwhile, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar along with Punjab local govt minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and deputy commissioner Lahore visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the health of those injured in the Anarkali blast.

READ: ‘PREMATURE TO FIX RESPONSIBILITY OF LAHORE BLAST ON ANY GROUP’

Lahore blast suspects turned out to be labourers

Investigators have found no links between the arrested suspects and the Lahore bomb blast, sources informed ARY News.

The suspects arrested via CCTV footage were turned out to be labourers who were working at a construction site of a building near the bomb blast site at Anarkali Bazaar, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that three arrested suspects including Azam and Imran had been working as labourers at an under-construction building and went to Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar to purchase warm clothes on the day of the bomb blast.

At least three persons including a child had lost their lives and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

Comments