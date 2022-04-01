CM Usman Buzdar’s resignation accepted

Lahore: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation, ARY News reported.

The governor accepted the resignation of Buzdar after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad today.

Following his resignation, the provincial cabinet has been dissolved.

The resignation of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was received by governor Sarwar on March 30. CM Usman Buzdar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28.

After the acceptance of resignation, the no-confidence motion submitted against Buzdar by joint opposition in the provincial assembly has become ineffective and now the House will elect the new chief minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan already nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as ruling PTI’s candidate for the position of Punjab CM. The joint opposition has yet to announce its candidature for CM Punjab election.

Moreover, Governor CH Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly session tomorrow (Saturday). The session will be chaired by Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at 11:30 pm.

It is learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling over appointing Hamza Shahbaz as the joint opposition’s candidate for Chief Minister Punjab.

The decision was mulled over during an online meeting chaired by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif where a majority of the PML-N leaders supported his candidature.

The sources, however, said that the final decision on the candidature of Hamza Shahbaz will be taken after consultation with joint opposition and disgruntled members of the PTI.

Number game:

PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi will have to furnish the required number, 186 in the House of 371 members to become new chief minister of Punjab.

In the House of 371 members, the combined opposition, along with the dissidents, stands at around 200.

The joint opposition is believed to have the support of five independents, six PPP, one Rahe Haq Party and around over 30 JKT-Aleem Khan-combo members.

