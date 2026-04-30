CMA polar report reveals record low Arctic sea ice volume

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) published its 2025 Polar Climate Change Annual Report on Wednesday, which highlights significant warming in the Arctic and an increase in extreme weather events in polar regions.

The report states that the Arctic’s annual average air temperature in 2025 was -6.40°C, exceeding the long-term average by 1.14°C, with notable temperature increases during winter and autumn.

Areas such as the Barents Sea experienced particularly pronounced warming, while surface temperatures in the Arctic Ocean were generally above normal, reaching the second-highest level on record in August.

A major concern is the decline in Arctic sea ice. Monitoring indicates that the annual average Arctic sea ice volume dropped to its lowest level since satellite data collection began in 1979, with the annual maximum also reaching a 47-year low.

In Antarctica, the annual mean temperature was minus 31.29°C, slightly above normal by 0.55°C. Seasonal differences were observed, and sea ice levels remained low, with the annual mean, minimum, and maximum extents ranking among the lowest since 1979.

The report also noted divergent ozone trends: the Antarctic ozone hole has eased and closed approximately three weeks earlier than usual, while Arctic ozone levels declined sharply in March compared to the same period in 2024.

CMA is committed to enhancing polar monitoring and assessment efforts and strengthening international cooperation to combat climate change.