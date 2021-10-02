CNG prices go up by upto Rs15 per Kg nationwide, announces APCNGA chief  

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Paracha Saturday announced an increase in gas prices by upto Rs15 per kilogram across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision, Ghiyas Paracha said that the CNG price has gone up by Rs15 per kilogram in the Sindh province while it was hiked by Rs8 per kilogram across the Punjab province.

While justifying the decision, the APCNGA head said that the increase in gas price was owing to an increase in sales tax and hike in the price of RLNG.

Recently, a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) led by its chairman Khalid Latif called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division.

The APCNGA chairman briefed the Finance Minster about the operations of the CNG sector in Pakistan. Khalid Latif said that CNG was launched in Pakistan as an environment-friendly and alternate fuel with a primary objective to curtail the costly import of petrol. Overall investment in the CNG sector is around Rs450 billion over the last 15 years.

He also underlined the challenges being faced by the CNG sector, at present, due to massive fluctuations in the international prices of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) along with depreciation in Pakistani currency which has made CNG relatively expensive as compared to petrol in the domestic markets. The surging prices of CNG have undermined its attraction as a fuel of choice for the local consumers.

The APCNGA chairman also presented a comparative analysis between retail prices of CNG and petrol on the occasion.

