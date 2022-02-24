CNG stations across Sindh to stay closed for three days

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Thursday closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for three days.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on February 25, Friday till 8am on Feb 28, Monday.

He said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“Due to short supply of gas in SSGC’s system and in line with sectoral priority list of Gas Load Management Plan, all CNG stations in Sindh including those operating on RLNG, will remain closed,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

CNG dealers had resumed their business on Feb 14, Monday after a gap of two and a half months.

Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the gas load management plan.

