Friday, July 2, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

CNG stations to reopen across Sindh from July 5

test

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh will resume their operations from  5th of July after observing two-weeks long closure, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the CNG stations will reopen across Sindh from 8:00 am on 5th of July (Monday).

Earlier on June 28, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations and non-export sector till July 5 across the Sindh.

Read More: GAS SUPPLY SUSPENDED TO CNG STATIONS, NON-EXPORT SECTOR

The SSGC spokesperson had said that CNG filling stations in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi will remain closed till July 5.

It added that SSGC was facing a shortfall of 160 MMCFD due to the Annual Turn-Around (ATA) of the KPD gas field which resulted in a decrease in gas availability in line pack and low pressure in the system.

The spokesperson had added that all CNG stations including RLNG users in Sindh will remain closed from 8:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to 8:00 am Monday, July 5, 2021, in compliance with the sectoral priority order of the gas load management.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.