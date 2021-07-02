CNG stations to reopen across Sindh from July 5

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh will resume their operations from 5th of July after observing two-weeks long closure, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the CNG stations will reopen across Sindh from 8:00 am on 5th of July (Monday).

Earlier on June 28, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations and non-export sector till July 5 across the Sindh.

Read More: GAS SUPPLY SUSPENDED TO CNG STATIONS, NON-EXPORT SECTOR

The SSGC spokesperson had said that CNG filling stations in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi will remain closed till July 5.

It added that SSGC was facing a shortfall of 160 MMCFD due to the Annual Turn-Around (ATA) of the KPD gas field which resulted in a decrease in gas availability in line pack and low pressure in the system.

The spokesperson had added that all CNG stations including RLNG users in Sindh will remain closed from 8:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to 8:00 am Monday, July 5, 2021, in compliance with the sectoral priority order of the gas load management.