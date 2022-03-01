CNG stations to open five days in a week

PESHAWAR: The CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will remain open for five-day in a week, ARY News reported citing KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

According to details, a delegation of the CNG Association called on CM Mahmood Khan here in Peshawar to discuss schedule of CNG stations in the province.

The meeting agreed over adding two more days to a weekly schedule of CNG stations across the province. The CNG stations will now remain open for five days.

Earlier CNG stations in KP were operating 3-day in a week.

On the other hand, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Feb 24 announced the closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for three days.

A spokesperson for the gas utility had said that CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

CNG dealers had resumed their business on Feb 14, Monday after a gap of two and a half months.

Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the gas load management plan.

