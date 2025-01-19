CNG stations to remain closed amid gas pressure crisis

PESHAWAR: The Home Department has announced that all CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed due to gas pressure crisis, ARY News reported.

As per the official statement, the decision has been taken to prioritize domestic consumers who are facing low gas pressure amid the severe cold weather.

According to the notification, the closure of CNG stations till January 31 is aimed at alleviating the suffering of household consumers who are struggling with reduced gas pressure.

Earlier, the federal government raised the sales tax on compressed natural gas (CNG) supply from Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kilogram (KG).

A notification regarding the development has been issued with the increase in sales tax value for Region One and Region Two.

As per the notification, the sales tax value in Region One will rise from Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kg, with similar adjustments made in Region Two, where the sales tax value increases from Rs 135 to Rs 200 per kg.

“The sales tax will be applicable at a rate of 18% based on the value of Rs 200,” the notification said.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Region One comprises Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Gujar Khan, while Region Two includes other cities of Sindh and Punjab.