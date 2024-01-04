Gas supply to be suspended to CNG stations

PESHAWAR: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to suspend the gas supply to Combined Natural Gas (CNG) stations, ARY News reported.

As per details, the spokesperson said that the decision to suspend the gas supply to CNG station was taken in the wake of the ongoing gas crisis.

He said that the gas supply will remain suspended to CNG stations across all the regions of Peshawar from tomorrow onwards.

Earlier, different parts of Punjab including the provincial capital of Lahore, are facing electricity and gas shortages.

Read more: Punjab ‘faces’ electricity, gas shortage

According to sources, due to a shortfall in demand and supply of electricity, the load shedding tenure has increased up to three hours in urban cities and 6 hours in the rural areas of Punjab.

The shortfall has occurred as the government reportedly failed to reopen the closed power plants.

In a separate development, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced the gas supply suspension to industries in Karachi as the gas crisis worsened.

As per the SSGC spokesperson, due to the shortage and low pressure, SSGC decided to suspend the gas supply for the next 48 hours to the industries, CNG stations, and captive power plants located in the metropolis.

The gas supply will be shut down for industries and captive power plants from December 23, 8 am till December 25, 8 am.