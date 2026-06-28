How to change address on CNIC?- Full Guide

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has shared an easy way for citizens to change the address on their identity cards, ARY News reported.

NADRA released a video detailing the step-by-step procedure to update the address on a National Identity Card (CNIC).

The update highlights that the process is simple not just for permanent address modifications, but also for tenants living in rented residences who wish to update their temporary or current address.

Tenants need to provide the following documents:

A copy of the rent deed (lease agreement)

A copy of a recent electricity bill

If a citizen wishes to register their rented residence as their permanent address, they must provide an additional document:

Landlord’s Affidavit.

In this affidavit, the property owner formally states that they have rented the property to the citizen and have no objection to the tenant registering the house as their permanent address.

Meanwhile, homeowners looking to update their address simply need to present their original house ownership documents at a NADRA registration center.

NADRA officials will scan the original papers and hand them right back to the applicant, eliminating the need to bring or submit photocopies.