CNIC and NICOP fees by NADRA- April 7, 2026 update

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has released updated details regarding the processing times and fees for various identity document categories, including CNICs and B-Forms, ARY News reported.

Identity Card (CNIC) Fees

Pakistani citizens are eligible for their first-ever Identity Card free of charge.

For other categories, the fees and timelines are as follows:

New Smart Card

Normal: Rs 750 (31 days)

Urgent: Rs 1,500 (23 days)

Executive: Rs 2,500 (9 days)

Renewal or Modification

Normal: Rs 400 (31 days)

Urgent: Rs 1,150 (23 days)

Executive: Rs 2,150 (9 days)

Family & Child Registration

Family Registration Certificate (FRC):

Available only in the Executive category for Rs 1,000 with a 24-hour processing time.

Child Registration Certificate (CRC/B-Form):

Normal: Rs 50 (7 days)Executive: Rs 500 (1 day)

Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)Fees

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is categorized by region (Zone A and Zone B):

CategoryZone A (USA, Europe, etc.)

Normal: $39

Urgent: $57

Executive: $75

Zone B (Middle East, Africa)

Normal: $20

Urgent: $30

Executives: $40

Digital Integration and Age Modification

NADRA has also streamlined the procedure for age modification in NICOPs.

Officials emphasized that the ID card is no longer just a proof of identity; it is now a vital link to the national health and education systems. Tracking medical records and confirming student enrollment in schools is now directly dependent on valid NADRA documentation.

Additionally, citizens can now update their personal data conveniently through the Pak-ID mobile app, which allows for remote modification and renewal of identity documents.