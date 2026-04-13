Coachella 2026: K-pop legends reclaim the throne with historic reunion set

BIGBANG took the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella.

The legendary K-pop icons delivered a historic 1-hour performance starting at 10:30 pm PT. This marks their biggest 20th anniversary moment yet.

After six years away from major performance stages, BIGBANG is finally making their triumphant return. The South Korean legends confirmed their Coachella 2026 debut just days ago, sending shockwaves through the global K-pop community. This performance cements their status as the genre’s most influential group. The trio of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung will headline two weekends at Coachella.

On April 12, Weekend 1 performance happened with a repetition in the schedule for April 19. Both sets will take place at the Outdoor Theatre, the festival’s second-largest stage.

G-Dragon served as the group’s leader and visionary. Taeyang brings vocals and rhythm. Daesung completes the vocal powerhouse. Together, they represent over two decades of chart dominance and cultural impact across Asia and beyond.

Expect classic hits like “Fantastic Baby”, “Haru Haru”, and “Bang Bang Bang”. These songs have billions of combined streams. The group typically performs for 60 minutes, delivering fan favorites and newer material. Their stage presence remained unmatched in K-pop history.

This Coachella appearance shaped the future of K-pop’s global presence. BIGBANG influenced everyone from BTS to Blackpink. Their reunion proved that legacy acts can still command respect on the world’s biggest stages. The 20th anniversary timing feels intentional and symbolic.

Fans waited years for this moment. Social media erupted when the announcement dropped. VIPs, the group’s fanbase, organised worldwide watch parties. This isn’t just a performance, it’s a cultural event that validates K-pop’s staying power in global music.

The performance starts in less than one hour. Have your YouTube ready before 10:30 PM PT. Set your timezone accordingly if you’re watching from outside Pacific time. The official Coachella app is also streaming live coverage.

This reunion marked a major milestone for the group and the entire K-pop industry. Don’t miss the kings reclaim their throne in the desert tonight.