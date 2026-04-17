Coachella 2026: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's images go viral

Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of images from Coachella 2026, and one image featured a hint of Lewis Hamilton.

On April 16, Thursday, Kardashian wore a black plunging bodysuit paired with black leather pants and a statement mix of silver cross necklaces. In some photos, she wears a Harley Davidson scarf to cover her face from the desert winds. Hamilton’s hand, featuring his recognisable tattoos, is seen around Kim’s hips as she sits on his lap in a golf cart.

In other photos, Kardashian smiles alongside several friends as they enjoy dinner and drinks before heading to Justin Bieber’s headlining show, featured in the post’s final slide. The couple was spotted by fellow festivalgoers in the crowd of Bieber’s show in a video circulated on X. The SKIMS founder simply captioned the post, “Coachella Hallelujah”.

On April 6, this isn’t the first time the pair was sighted on social media together. Hamilton posted an Instagram Reel showing him and Kardashian on a high-speed drive in his Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, making their romance Instagram official.

At the end of the video, Kardashian was seen in the passenger’s seat. When the camera approached her in the car, the mother of four said, “That’s insane,” after her joy ride with Hamilton.

On March 25, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Hamilton were vacationing together in Tokyo alongside her three younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The exes are also parents to North, 12.

The SKIMS founder’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her children, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, also enjoyed the trip to Tokyo with Hamilton, according to the insider.

Another source told PEOPLE Hamilton is “an easygoing guy with great energy,” and that the reality star’s “family likes him”.