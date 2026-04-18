Sabrina Carpenter took over the stage at Coachella 2026 with her performance of her biggest hit albums. She, along with Madonna, performed live together during her headlining set.

The two set the stage on fire as they put up a show with Vogue. Madonna addressed the crowd in the same boots and corset she performed in 20 years ago. She called the Please Please Please crooner “stubborn”.

She gave fans advice to “avoid confrontation,” giving the audience a task to “get together for a month.” The 67-year-old thought that she was “thrilled” to be part of the healing that the musical festival crowd.

She hummed the lyric from her hit track from 2005, Get Together. The iconic musician performed a duet with Sabrina on Like A Prayer from 1989. The Frozen crooner expressed her gratitude towards the Espresso songmaker for making this a “full-circle moment” for her.

Before Madonna appeared, the online community flooded the comment section of the live-stream, asking for her as a guest singer. Meanwhile, Sabrina brought out men dressed up as half-drag queens and later had them cosplay dogs for Manchild, making the entire crowd scream “stupid, slow” at the musical ever.