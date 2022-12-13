Coalition allies displeased over govt’s move on Reko Diq project

ISLAMABAD: Two allied parties of the ruling coalition have expressed displeasure over the government’s move on Reko Diq project, staging a walkout from the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) – allies of the ruling coalition – expressed displeasure over the issue of gold and copper mining project.

Sources told ARY News that the allied parties opposed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 – which was passed by the Senate a day earlier – and said they were not taken into confidence on Reko Diq issue.

Meanwhile, the government has assured JUI-F and BNP of amendments in the bill, saying that their reservations were valid and will be addressed soon.

However, the parties have decided to remain absent from cabinet meetings until their reservations are addressed. The leaders – who staged a walkout from the session – included Agha Hassan Baloch, Maulana Abdul Wasi and Hashim Notizai.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal cabinet approved the clearance of liabilities of Chilean firm Antofagasta. Sources told ARY News that the cabinet gave emergency approval through circulation.

A total of more than $22.7 million of interest will be allowed to clear the liabilities, sources added. Sources added that the Finance Ministry has been directed to arrange the interest payable for Balochistan’s share.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Dec 9 ruled that new deal on the Reko Diq gold and copper mining project in Balochistan is legal.

Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold mines. The project is being restarted after remaining on hold since 2011.

The top court announced the ruling on a reference sent by President Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the Reko Diq Project on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The SC in its ruling said that international experts assisted the court and added that the Reko Diq deal is not in contradiction with the SC’s order in 2013. The agreement was done by the federal and Balochistan governments in line with the opinion of experts and there is nothing illegal in it.

