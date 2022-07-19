Coalition govt decides not to dissolve NA for time being

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition has decided against dissolving the National Assembly (NA) in view of PTI’s fresh demand for holding early general elections in the wake of the party’s thumping victory in the crucial Punjab by-elections on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Well-placed sources in the PML-N told ARY News that the incumbent coalition government decided not to opt for early elections anytime soon and instead complete their term till August 17, 2023.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the government’s coalition partners with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting was attended by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other key political leaders.

Imran demands CEC resignation

PTI chief Imran Khan slammed the chief election commissioner (CEC) and blamed him for showing dishonesty during the Punjab by-polls as millions of registered voters were declared dead in different constituencies. He demanded the resignation of the CEC and alleged that the chief election commissioner had made full efforts to assist PML-N to win the by-elections in Punjab.

He expressed complete mistrust over the current Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We approached ECP for stopping the horse-trading in Senate elections but no action was taken. Horse trading was also witnessed in the recent by-elections but ECP did not take notice.”

He added that PTI emerged victorious despite the use of ECP and state machinery.

PM urges ECP to announce PTI foreign funding verdict

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the reserved decision on the PTI foreign funding case.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to urge the ECP to announce the reserved judgement of the ‘long-delayed’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

The PM added that the leniency granted to PTI Chief Imran Khan has ‘hurt the country.’

Comments