Process of COAS appointment to be completed by Nov 25: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said the process of chief of army staff’s (COAS) appointment will be completed by November 25, ARY News reported.

In his informal press talk after attending a consultatory meeting at the PM House, Khawaja Asif said the process for appointment of new COAS has been initiated and will be completed by November 25.

“I think progress will be made on the summary by tomorrow or day after tomorrow.”

Replying to a question, the defence minister said the PM House has not received the summary regarding high-level appointments yet.

He said there is no deadlock on the matter of appointing new COAS and added consultation is underway with the coalition parties.

Commenting on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s health, Khawaja Asif said the premier has recovered from COVID-19 and he is fully fit now.

The term of the incumbent COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is ending on Nov 29.

Earlier in the day, sources in the defence ministry told ARY News that the summary for the appointment of the new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee had been received at PM House and PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to sign the summary today on the basis of seniority.

