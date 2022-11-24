PTI will not put obstacles in COAS appointment: Shibli Faraz

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said PTI will not put obstacles in the appointment of new chief of the army staff (COAS), ARY News reported.

Clearing the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the decision of the Prime Minister to appoint General Syed Asim Munir as the new COAS and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC, Shibli Faraz said PTI will disturb the appointment process.

Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Senator Shibli Faraz further said that the appointment process will be in accordance with the constitution and law. The President will follow the law and the constitution on the appointment of the new COAS.

He raised the question that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can consult a person wanted by the law in London, why can’t the president consult Chairman PTI Imran Khan?

“Consultation with Imran Khan is the moral right of President Arif Alvi which he should exercise.”

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). The announcement was made by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter. Retirement of General Asim frozen The federal cabinet has frozen the retirement of newly nominated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. This was announced by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while exclusively talking to ARY News. He said as per Army Act, the government has the authority to freeze the retirement of any officer. The senior most officer of the Pakistan Army was set to retire on November 27.

