COAS appointment: ‘Uncertainty will prevail if president delays summary’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that ‘uncertain situation’ will prevail if President Arif Alvi delays the summary of the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS).

Responding to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said that if the President of the State Dr. Arif Alvi delays the summary at the ‘behest’ of the former prime minister, it will definitely create a situation of ‘uncertainty’.

“I do not think that the president will raise any issue regarding the summary.”

The defence minister said that the advice of former president Asif Zardari is important in appointments and his advice will be in first place on govt’s preference.

Read more: COAS APPOINTMENT: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PRESIDENT TO CONSULT ME ON SUMMARY’

The defence minister said that they remained in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for two to three months. He added that the discussions could proceed if seriousness is exhibited from the other side.

It may be noted that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that President Dr Arif Alvi will consult him regarding the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS).

This he said during an interview with the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’.

Comments