COAS Asim Munir arrives in Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday reached Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the COAS is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE from January 4 to January 10.

During his visit, the COAS will be meeting the senior leadership of both brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects.

COAS Asim Munir also held a meeting with Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh and discussed about enhancing the military and defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed military and defense cooperation.

“Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation,” the Saudi defence minister said in a tweet.

