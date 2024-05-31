COAS General Asim Munir, Azerbaijan’s FM discuss regional stability

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday (today) and held in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability.

COAS General Asim Munir emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security.

The COAS praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valor.

The visiting dignitary expressed his sincere appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast support to Azerbaijan and acknowledged the country’s pivotal role in maintaining regional stability.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister reached Islamabad on Pakistan’s visit on Thursday.

Earlier, Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to enhance their multifaceted cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defence, ARY News reported.

The understanding this effect came at delegation level talks between the two countries in Islamabad today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led the Pakistani side while the Azeri side by its Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the two countries are taking measures to increase bilateral investment especially in the energy sector. He pointed out that the joint working group on energy would be critical in promoting cooperation in this sector. He said we will bolster our cooperation in climate action and renewable energy sector.