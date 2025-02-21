COAS Asim Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was briefed on the modernisation plan of the British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS General Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the COAS had a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons at the invitation of General Roland Walker, CGS UK Army.

“Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit,” it said.

The army chief received a ceremonial guard of honour during his visit to the UK on February 19.

COAS General Asim Munir is to participate in the seventh Regional Stabilisation Conference at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will present the keynote address titled ‘The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook’.

This annual conference was aimed at facilitating military dialogue between Pakistan and the UK, encouraging collaboration among policymakers from both civilian and military sectors, as well as representatives from influential think tanks.

