COAS Asim Munir, CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza meet President, PM

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee(CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza met with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the newly-appointed COAS and CJCSC met with President Arif Alvi in the President on the President’s invitation. The President congratulated both Generals on their appointments.

The COAS and CJCSC met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Prime Minister’s house. The Prime Minister congratulated both the Generals and commended their professionalism.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi signed the summary for the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

General Asim Munir has been appointed the new COAS and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC following the signing of the summary by President Dr Arif Alvi today.

PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The names were finalised following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

