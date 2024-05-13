COAS Asim Munir confers military awards on Army Officer

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday conferred military awards upon Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation during an Investiture ceremony held here at General Headquarters.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

The officers & soldiers were awarded medals including Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-I- Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Paying tributes to Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis, the COAS said, “There is nothing more noble than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and the sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.”

The Army Chief also lauded brave families of Shuhada for their high spirits and sacrifices rendered by them.

The COAS said, “Shuhada and Ghazis are our national heroes and the nation owes its independence and security to the sacrifices of its valiant warriors. Our Shuhada are, indeed, the beacons of hope and resilience for the nation.”