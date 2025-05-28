Field Marshal Asim Munir holds key discussions with Azerbaijan’s defence chief

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), met with Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence, Azerbaijan, in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance defence cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The COAS appreciated the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Azerbaijan.

Yesterday, Pakistan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their mutual dedication to expanding the strategic partnership by exploring investment opportunities that benefit both nations.

This commitment was highlighted during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Lachin.

In the discussion, the leaders assessed the entire range of bilateral ties and expressed contentment with the growing momentum in political, economic, defense, and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz that both nations have consistently supported each other in all situations and will maintain this solidarity.

The meeting took place on the eve of the Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye that would take place on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, adding a symbolic dimension to the exchange between the two leaders. The Prime Minister conveyed warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this important national occasion.

The prime minister thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation, in the face of Indian provocation and acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan.

He said that people of Azerbaijan celebrated the success of Pakistan in Maarka-e-Haq against India.