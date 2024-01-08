COAS Asim Munir honoured with Bahrain’s top military award

Chief of the Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, held a meeting with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief is on a two-day official visit to Bahrain.

During his visit, he also called on the Crown Prince, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Commander of Bahrain Defence Forces, Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and the Commander of Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Matters of mutual interest, including bilateral military and security cooperation, were discussed during the meetings.

The dignitaries lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and its continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

The COAS was also the Chief Guest at the 27th Raising Day of Bahrain National Guard, where he was warmly welcomed and given a Guard of Honour. He witnessed a demonstration related to a counter-terrorism training exercise.

The Commander of Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training to the Bahrain National Guard in military and counter-terrorism domains.

The King of Bahrain also conferred the Military Medal Order of Bahrain First Class on the COAS in recognition of his significant efforts and contributions to the enhancement of bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.”