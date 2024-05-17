COAS Asim Munir meets Pakistan hockey team

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir heaped praise on the Pakistan hockey team for exhibiting brilliant performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024.

As per a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the national hockey team visited the General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

During the interaction, the COAS commended the team for their outstanding performance and said that the players have brought immense pride to the nation.

“We are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success,” General Asim Munir added. The COAS also extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors.

The President of PHF expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.

Pakistan secured the second spot in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 as Japan were crowned after a nerve-testing 4-1 victory over Pakistan in the penalty shoot-out.

Pakistan and Japan, both unbeaten in the tournament, went hard at each other in the final and turned out to be inseparable by the end of the full time as their scores remained tied at 2-2.

This was Pakistan’s first appearance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final after a long 13-year hiatus.

The national men’s hockey team gave brilliant performances throughout the tournament defeating hosts Malaysia, South Korea and Canada while settling for a stalemate against New Zealand in the group stage.

The meeting was also attended by President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials.

