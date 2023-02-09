COAS Asim Munir paying visit to UK not USA, clarifies DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has clarified that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is paying an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) but not the United States of America (US), ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a clarification message on Twitter, the DG ISPR wrote, “There have been baseless speculations on social media that COAS is visiting the USA. It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to the UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with the 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.”



The statement added the Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference is a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries. “Senior Pakistan military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016,” concluded Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

