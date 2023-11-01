COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

The visit is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

During the visit, COAS Asim Munir called on the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister, 1st Deputy Minister and Chief of General Staff and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meetings, the army chief emphasised enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training.

COAS Munir appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged the continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.

During the visit to the General Staff Headquarters, the army chief was warmly welcomed and presented with the Guard of Honour. He also laid a floral wreath at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.