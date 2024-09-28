web analytics
COAS Asim Munir pledges to resolve issues of Karachi traders

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir interacted with the business community of Karachi and pledged to resolve their issues.

COAS appreciated the contributions of the business community and entrepreneurs towards the country’s economic growth. Participants expressed confidence and praised the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for its role towards achieving the positive economic indicators, which is providing an enabling environment for further economic growth.

COAS commended the efforts of Federal and Provincial Governments towards supporting all initiatives and remarked that naysayers who made failed efforts towards creating despair and despondency in the society have been defeated through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The army chief appreciated the praiseworthy role performed by brotherly and friendly countries especially China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE in the economic recovery of Pakistan by helping us in multiple domains.

General Syed Asim Munir highlighted that Pakistan has remarkable potential in various domains and all must have unflinching trust and confidence in the bright future of Pakistan. Given the immense resources and potential, Pakistan is destined to achieve its rightful position in the comity of nations, Insha Allah. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi.

