COAS Asim Munir, Saudi general discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: A high-level defense delegation led by Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The military’s public relations wing said the meeting discussed the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia including defense cooperation.

The delegation also met the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, the ISPR said.

Earlier, the Saudi delegation met the Pakistan Air Force chief in Islamabad.

leading a high-level delegation, the Saudi Chief of General Staff expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), particularly in the area of indigenisation.

The delegation also lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel during the meeting whereas the delegation also underscored discussion on several key areas of mutual interest, defence co-operation and geo-strategic situation, a PAF news release said.

